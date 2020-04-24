KQED is a proud member of
Assembly Members May Have to Get Tested Before Returning to Sacramento

California Assembly leaders are considering whether to require all of its members and essential staff to be tested for the coronavirus before May 4, when the Legislature is scheduled to reconvene in Sacramento.

Assembly members are being actively encouraged to request tests from their doctors, and the chamber is also asking Sacramento County’s public health officer to provide tests for essential staff.

"The members of the Democratic caucus have had several discussions about potentially getting tested," Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, D-Los Angeles, said in a statement. "Due to the public nature of our work, the Sacramento County Public Health Officer is recommending Members get tested for COVID-19, and we are taking that guidance seriously."

Assembly Rules Committee Chair Ken Cooley, D-Rancho Cordova, who is coordinating the effort, said he told the county that as many as 400 tests might be needed, allowing for the possibility that the Senate might want to test its members as well.

Assembly lawyers believe its members cannot legally vote on issues remotely and must meet in person. In contrast, the state Senate considers remote voting constitutional and has passed a resolution allowing it.

Read the full story from KQED's Katie Orr here.

75% of Californians Support Continuing to Shelter in Place: Survey

Californians overwhelmingly support continuing to shelter in place as long as necessary to curb the spread of COVID-19, according to a poll released Friday by the California Health Care Foundation.

Of the 1,015 people surveyed, 75% said they want the statewide order to continue, 11% want the order to end, and 13% said they had no opinion.

Support for the statewide order was consistent across all demographic groups. More than 70% of those in each income, age, and racial/ethnic group said they favor sheltering in place “for as long as is needed ... even if it means continued damage to the economy.”

The poll also asked respondents about their willingness to share personal information to aid in “contact tracing”: 59% of respondents said they were willing to share information about their “health, movements, and contacts” to curb the spread of coronavirus, while 22% said they were unwilling.

Read more about CHCF’s poll.

— Monica Lam (@monicazlam)

Gov. Newsom Supplements Senior Home Staffing, Adds New Hotline

California Gov. Gavin Newsom reacted to a deepening crisis at California long-term care facilities in a press conference Friday, noting that the state is currently monitoring over 2,700 staff and residents at nursing homes statewide who have COVID-19.

There are 522 skilled nursing and assisted living facilities that have had at least one case of coronavirus, based on data he cited.

In answer to a reporter’s question, Newsom said he had deployed the National Guard to four nursing homes in Los Angeles County to assist with testing, isolation of infected residents and to share "best practices and protocols," and that the state has been hiring and training an additional 600 nurses to address staffing needs at senior homes.

The governor also announced an initiative to partner with local restaurants to make and deliver three meals a day to elderly Californians who are isolated or vulnerable to the coronavirus. The 'Restaurants Deliver' meal program, which will be primarily funded by FEMA and the state, is also intended to provide an economic stimulus to local businesses and workers struggling to stay afloat during the coronavirus pandemic.

"It's not just about the meals," Newsom said.  "It's about a human connection, about someone just checking in as they're delivering those meals and making sure people are okay."

In another move to expand resources for seniors, Newsom announced increased staffing for the Friendship Line, a telephone “warmline” that both answers phone calls and makes check-in calls to seniors. Students from California State University, Sacramento, and United Airlines — whose call center staff have been freed up by the pandemic-induced drop in air travel — are among those who will help staff the phone lines.

The number for the Friendship Line is (888) 670-1360.

—Monica Lam (@monicazlam)

Bay Area Braces for Budget Hits from Loss of Tax Dollars

As the statewide stay-at-home order extends into May, cities and counties across the Bay Area are beginning to see millions of dollars in lost economic activity.

Now they're planning budget cuts in the coming months — and years — as they forecast for an economic recession.

The city of Oakland has already laid off several hundred part-time employees at recreational centers and libraries and has implemented a citywide hiring freeze, according to Assistant City Administrator Ed Reiskin. A new memo projects an $80 million budget shortfall over the next 14 months.

In San Francisco, new projections predict the city's deficit will double, growing to between $1.1 and $1.7 billion over the next two fiscal years, according to San Francisco Controller Ben Rosenfield.

Those deficit calculations only reflect anticipated lost revenue from hotel and property transfer taxes due to the shelter-in-place order, said Rosenfield. Expenditures related to the public health crisis — such as acquiring hotel rooms for healthcare workers and homeless people — are not included.

In the South Bay, Santa Clara City Manager Deanna Santana said the city has a one-time $80 million reserve to draw from as emergency response costs continue to rise.

On the Peninsula, San Mateo City Manager Drew Corbett said the city has lost $10 million in sales, hotel and property transfer tax revenue since the county's shelter-in-place order was issued on March 16. Still, he said approximately $88 million in general fund reserves will likely shield the city from immediate budget cuts and government layoffs.

Similarly in Palo Alto, city officials are calculating a $15 to $20 million loss to the city’s general fund in the current fiscal year. City Hall has already trimmed down its staff of about 1,100 employees to 600 essential workers, with roughly 100 of them working reduced hours. Council members are planning to continue paying all city employees to the end of June.

Read the full story from KQED'S Shannon Lin here.

CDC Adds 6 New Coronavirus Symptoms to Look Out For

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has added six new symptoms that may indicate the presence of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. They are chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell.

The CDC has already listed fever, cough and shortness of breath as potential symptoms of COVID-19.

Anyone having trouble breathing, experiencing persistent pain or pressure in the chest, confusion, or bluish lips or face should get urgent medical attention, as these are emergency warning signs, according to the CDC'S website.

On Friday, the official number of people in the United States killed by COVID-19 surpassed 50,000, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. death and confirmed cases totals are far higher than any other country's.

— Julia Scott (@juliascribe) and wires

Three Residents Die at Oakland Nursing Home

Three people have died at Excell Health Care Center, an Oakland nursing home where at least 50 others have contracted COVID-19, The San Jose Mercury News reported Thursday.

Center spokesperson Annaliese Impink confirmed that 33 other residents have tested positive for the virus.

"Our absolute top priority is the safety and care of our residents, and we are taking immense measures to safeguard those who are not infected, and isolate and treat those who are," Impink wrote in an email.

The three deaths at the Oakland facility add to an already grim toll at nursing homes in Alameda County, where at least 13 people have died at Gateway Rehabilitation and Care Center in Hayward, and two patients have died at East Bay Post-Acute in Castro Valley, according to The Mercury News.

— Monica Lam (@monicazlam), Sara Hossaini (@MsHossaini)

California Cities Project 2-Year Losses of $6.7 Billion

California's 482 cities say they will collectively lose $6.7 billion over the next two years because of the coronavirus pandemic, prompting layoffs and furloughs for public workers and potential cuts to basic services such as sanitation, public safety and housing.

But that estimate, compiled by the League of California Cities, assumes the stay-at-home order lifts by June 1 — an unlikely scenario in a state where Gov. Gavin Newsom and public health officials have said bans on large gatherings and unnecessary travel will likely extend well into summer.

Congress sent $5.8 billion to California local governments as part of a $2.2 trillion aid package, but most of that money went to counties. Only six California cities qualified because they had populations greater than 500,000 people: Fresno, Los Angeles, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco and San Jose.

The League of California Cities asked Newsom and the Legislature on Thursday to help cities cover those shortfalls. Newsom plans to unveil a budget proposal next month after scrapping the $222.2 billion spending plan he proposed in January.

— The Associated Press

