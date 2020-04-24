WATCH: SF Mayor London Breed Daily Coronavirus Update

San Francisco Mayor London Breed and other city officials are holding a press conference to discuss the city's response to the coronavirus. You can watch the live feed below.
Bay Area Braces for Budget Hits from Loss of Tax Dollars
As the statewide stay-at-home order extends into May, cities and counties across the Bay Area are beginning to see millions of dollars in lost economic activity.
Now they're planning budget cuts in the coming months — and years — as they forecast for an economic recession.
The city of Oakland has already laid off several hundred part-time employees at recreational centers and libraries and has implemented a citywide hiring freeze, according to Assistant City Administrator Ed Reiskin. A new memo projects an $80 million budget shortfall over the next 14 months.
In San Francisco, new projections predict the city's deficit will double, growing to between $1.1 and $1.7 billion over the next two fiscal years, according to San Francisco Controller Ben Rosenfield.
Those deficit calculations only reflect anticipated lost revenue from hotel and property transfer taxes due to the shelter-in-place order, said Rosenfield. Expenditures related to the public health crisis — such as acquiring hotel rooms for healthcare workers and homeless people — are not included.
In the South Bay, Santa Clara City Manager Deanna Santana said the city has a one-time $80 million reserve to draw from as emergency response costs continue to rise.
On the Peninsula, San Mateo City Manager Drew Corbett said the city has lost $10 million in sales, hotel and property transfer tax revenue since the county's shelter-in-place order was issued on March 16. Still, he said approximately $88 million in general fund reserves will likely shield the city from immediate budget cuts and government layoffs.
Similarly in Palo Alto, city officials are calculating a $15 to $20 million loss to the city’s general fund in the current fiscal year. City Hall has already trimmed down its staff of about 1,100 employees to 600 essential workers, with roughly 100 of them working reduced hours. Council members are planning to continue paying all city employees to the end of June.
Read the full story from KQED'S Shannon Lin here.
CDC Adds 6 New Coronavirus Symptoms to Look Out For
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has added six new symptoms that may indicate the presence of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. They are chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell.
The CDC has already listed fever, cough and shortness of breath as potential symptoms of COVID-19.
Anyone having trouble breathing, experiencing persistent pain or pressure in the chest, confusion, or bluish lips or face should get urgent medical attention, as these are emergency warning signs, according to the CDC'S website.
On Friday, the official number of people in the United States killed by COVID-19 surpassed 50,000, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. death and confirmed cases totals are far higher than any other country's.
— Julia Scott (@juliascribe) and wires
Three Residents Die at Oakland Nursing Home
Three people have died at Excell Health Care Center, an Oakland nursing home where at least 50 others have contracted COVID-19, The San Jose Mercury News reported Thursday.
Center spokesperson Annaliese Impink confirmed that 33 other residents have tested positive for the virus.
"Our absolute top priority is the safety and care of our residents, and we are taking immense measures to safeguard those who are not infected, and isolate and treat those who are," Impink wrote in an email.
The three deaths at the Oakland facility add to an already grim toll at nursing homes in Alameda County, where at least 13 people have died at Gateway Rehabilitation and Care Center in Hayward, and two patients have died at East Bay Post-Acute in Castro Valley, according to The Mercury News.
— Monica Lam (@monicazlam), Sara Hossaini (@MsHossaini)
California Cities Project 2-Year Losses of $6.7 Billion
California's 482 cities say they will collectively lose $6.7 billion over the next two years because of the coronavirus pandemic, prompting layoffs and furloughs for public workers and potential cuts to basic services such as sanitation, public safety and housing.
But that estimate, compiled by the League of California Cities, assumes the stay-at-home order lifts by June 1 — an unlikely scenario in a state where Gov. Gavin Newsom and public health officials have said bans on large gatherings and unnecessary travel will likely extend well into summer.
Congress sent $5.8 billion to California local governments as part of a $2.2 trillion aid package, but most of that money went to counties. Only six California cities qualified because they had populations greater than 500,000 people: Fresno, Los Angeles, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco and San Jose.
The League of California Cities asked Newsom and the Legislature on Thursday to help cities cover those shortfalls. Newsom plans to unveil a budget proposal next month after scrapping the $222.2 billion spending plan he proposed in January.
— The Associated Press
Foster Farms Worker Tests Positive for COVID-19, Fresno Plant Stays Open
Employees at a Foster Farms processing plant in south Fresno were notified this week that one of their coworkers tested positive for COVID-19.
In a letter obtained by KQED, Operations Manager Scott Shows said the employee “has not worked since April 11th, as he was self-quarantined as a precautionary measure.”
It’s the first reported case among Foster Farms’ processing plants in California.
Ira Brill, vice president of communications for Foster Farms, said the employee worked on the processing line. Workers on the processing line might do a number of tasks, including eviscerating, cutting up and cleaning chickens, supervising or other jobs.
The company is now working to find out who else at the plant may have been exposed. Brill said other employees are in quarantine, but would not say how many.
“We run wellness checks at these plants, including the (plant in Fresno), where we’re monitoring every employee’s temperature. As they enter the plant, we are asking — have they had shortness of breath, coughing,” Brill said.
One plant employee, who asked not to be named because he feared he would lose his job, told KQED he was notified that a worker had tested positive while leaving work late Wednesday afternoon.
A statement released by Foster Farms on Wednesday said that the company has implemented measures to protect employees per guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including: expanded sanitation, wellness checks, encouraging employees to wear face coverings, installing dividers to maintain social distance in workspaces and break areas, among other steps.
Read the full story from KQED'S Alexandra Hall here.
Accidentally Released Data on Remdesivir Casts Doubt on Its Effectiveness
A draft document provided to the World Health Organization that was inadvertently released suggests that the antiviral medicine remdesivir does not speed the improvement of patients with COVID-19 or prevent them from dying, STAT reported Thursday.
The document was quickly removed from WHO’s website, and a spokesperson for Gilead Sciences, which manufactures the drug, said it was not a final version and was still undergoing peer review.
The results from this clinical trial, conducted in China, could dampen earlier optimism about remdesivir, which appeared to perform well in small early trials, as STAT and KQED had previously reported.
According to a screenshot captured by STAT, the study was terminated prematurely and "remdesivir was not associated with clinical or virological benefits."
Other studies are ongoing to test the drug.
— Monica Lam (@monicazlam)