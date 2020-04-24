CDC Adds 6 New Coronavirus Symptoms to Look Out For

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has added six new symptoms that may indicate the presence of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. They are chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell.

The CDC has already listed fever, cough and shortness of breath as potential symptoms of COVID-19.

Anyone having trouble breathing, experiencing persistent pain or pressure in the chest, confusion, or bluish lips or face should get urgent medical attention, as these are emergency warning signs, according to the CDC'S website.

On Friday, the official number of people in the United States killed by COVID-19 surpassed 50,000, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. death and confirmed cases totals are far higher than any other country's.

— Julia Scott (@juliascribe) and wires