Three Residents Die at Oakland Nursing Home

Three people have died at Excell Health Care Center, an Oakland nursing home where at least 50 others have contracted COVID-19, The San Jose Mercury News reported Thursday.

Center spokesperson Annaliese Impink confirmed that 33 other residents have tested positive for the virus.

"Our absolute top priority is the safety and care of our residents, and we are taking immense measures to safeguard those who are not infected, and isolate and treat those who are," Impink wrote in an email.

The three deaths at the Oakland facility add to an already grim toll at nursing homes in Alameda County, where at least 13 people have died at Gateway Rehabilitation and Care Center in Hayward, and two patients have died at East Bay Post-Acute in Castro Valley, according to The Mercury News.

— Monica Lam (@monicazlam), Sara Hossaini (@MsHossaini)