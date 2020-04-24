KQED is a proud member of
Three Residents Die at Oakland Nursing Home

Three people have died at Excell Health Care Center, an Oakland nursing home where at least 50 others have contracted COVID-19, The San Jose Mercury News reported Thursday.

Center spokesperson Annaliese Impink confirmed that 33 other residents have tested positive for the virus.

"Our absolute top priority is the safety and care of our residents, and we are taking immense measures to safeguard those who are not infected, and isolate and treat those who are," Impink wrote in an email.

The three deaths at the Oakland facility add to an already grim toll at nursing homes in Alameda County, where at least 13 people have died at Gateway Rehabilitation and Care Center in Hayward, and two patients have died at East Bay Post-Acute in Castro Valley, according to The Mercury News.

— Monica Lam (@monicazlam), Sara Hossaini (@MsHossaini)

California Cities Project 2-Year Losses of $6.7 Billion

California's 482 cities say they will collectively lose $6.7 billion over the next two years because of the coronavirus pandemic, prompting layoffs and furloughs for public workers and potential cuts to basic services such as sanitation, public safety and housing.

But that estimate, compiled by the League of California Cities, assumes the stay-at-home order lifts by June 1 — an unlikely scenario in a state where Gov. Gavin Newsom and public health officials have said bans on large gatherings and unnecessary travel will likely extend well into summer.

Congress sent $5.8 billion to California local governments as part of a $2.2 trillion aid package, but most of that money went to counties. Only six California cities qualified because they had populations greater than 500,000 people: Fresno, Los Angeles, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco and San Jose.

The League of California Cities asked Newsom and the Legislature on Thursday to help cities cover those shortfalls. Newsom plans to unveil a budget proposal next month after scrapping the $222.2 billion spending plan he proposed in January.

— The Associated Press

Foster Farms Worker Tests Positive for COVID-19, Fresno Plant Stays Open

Employees at a Foster Farms processing plant in south Fresno were notified this week that one of their coworkers tested positive for COVID-19.

In a letter obtained by KQED, Operations Manager Scott Shows said the employee “has not worked since April 11th, as he was self-quarantined as a precautionary measure.”

It’s the first reported case among Foster Farms’ processing plants in California.

Ira Brill, vice president of communications for Foster Farms, said the employee worked on the processing line. Workers on the processing line might do a number of tasks, including eviscerating, cutting up and cleaning chickens, supervising or other jobs.

The company is now working to find out who else at the plant may have been exposed. Brill said other employees are in quarantine, but would not say how many.

“We run wellness checks at these plants, including the (plant in Fresno), where we’re monitoring every employee’s temperature. As they enter the plant, we are asking — have they had shortness of breath, coughing,” Brill said.

One plant employee, who asked not to be named because he feared he would lose his job, told KQED he was notified that a worker had tested positive while leaving work late Wednesday afternoon.

A statement released by Foster Farms on Wednesday said that the company has implemented measures to protect employees per guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including: expanded sanitation, wellness checks, encouraging employees to wear face coverings, installing dividers to maintain social distance in workspaces and break areas, among other steps.

Read the full story from KQED'S Alexandra Hall here.

Accidentally Released Data on Remdesivir Casts Doubt on Its Effectiveness

A draft document provided to the World Health Organization that was inadvertently released suggests that the antiviral medicine remdesivir does not speed the improvement of patients with COVID-19 or prevent them from dying, STAT reported Thursday.

The document was quickly removed from WHO’s website, and a spokesperson for Gilead Sciences, which manufactures the drug, said it was not a final version and was still undergoing peer review.

The results from this clinical trial, conducted in China, could dampen earlier optimism about remdesivir, which appeared to perform well in small early trials, as STAT and KQED had previously reported.

According to a screenshot captured by STAT, the study was terminated prematurely and "remdesivir was not associated with clinical or virological benefits."

A screenshot captured by STAT of a draft document that was inadvertently posted to the World Health Organization's website and subsequently removed shows a "negative" outcome in a clinical trial of remdesivir.
A screenshot captured by STAT of a draft document that was inadvertently posted to the World Health Organization's website and subsequently removed shows a "negative" outcome in a clinical trial of remdesivir. (STAT)

Other studies are ongoing to test the drug.

— Monica Lam (@monicazlam)

Conservative Group Sues to Stop Payments to Undocumented Californians

A conservative legal group is asking the California Supreme Court to block California Governor Gavin Newsom from using state funds to help undocumented immigrants during the coronavirus crisis.

Last week, Newsom announced he would put $75 million into a public-private Disaster Relief Fund to provide one-time grants of $500 to undocumented workers not eligible for unemployment insurance.

But an emergency petition -- filed by Republican party official Harmeet Dhillon and the Center for American Liberty on Wednesday -- claims it's illegal to give unemployment benefits to people who aren't authorized to work. And it questions the legality of distributing public funds through non-profits.

A spokesman for Newsom says the fund is "legally justified and morally necessary."

— Tyche Hendricks (@tychehendricks)

8 In 10 Americans Support COVID-19 Shutdown: Kaiser Health Poll

A majority of Americans — 8 in 10 — say strict shelter-in-place guidelines are worth it, to keep people safe from COVID-19 and control the spread of the virus, according to a new Kaiser Family Foundation tracking poll. The same percentage of around 80% of Americans also say they can follow the restrictions for at least one more month.

Only around 20% of Americans say the broad shelter-in-place measures are an unnecessary burden that is "causing more harm than good," the Kaiser Family Foundation reports.

One-third of respondents say they could obey the restrictions for an additional 6 months. But 14% of Americans in the poll say they can only observe the limitations for less than a month – and 3% say they can't do it at all.

Majorities of all major political groups say they support the stay-at-home orders, although that sentiment is stronger among Democrats (94% approve the idea) and independents (84%) than Republicans (61%), according to the poll.

Public sentiment about the future of the COVID-19 pandemic's toll on the U.S. has shifted markedly in the past few weeks, according to the poll. Only about half of the respondents now say "the worst is yet to come" – compared to 74% who held that opinion in late March.

NPR has the full  story here.

Bay Area Muslims Asked to Observe Ramadan at Home

The Northern Californian Islamic Council (NCIC) is calling on Bay Area Muslims to continue sheltering in place during Ramadan, a month-long observance which begins Thursday night. That means no gatherings at mosques or to break the daily dawn-to-dusk fast.

"This is a matter of life and death," said council chair Dr. Hatem Bazian about the COVID-19 health crisis, in a video conference on Thursday. "We call on our community and the broader society to … put the best interest of our society ahead of any other consideration."

Instead, NCIC, a non-profit that aims to promote coordination among Islamic centers, said it is organizing virtual programs, including virtual iftars — a meal taken after sundown to end the daily fast, and an online interfaith gathering for Shia and Sunni Muslims.

NCIC is also working to address food insecurity in the Muslim community, especially for those who might have relied on getting a daily meal from a mosque, by partnering with food banks and organizing personal deliveries of food.

Bazian said he wants "to make sure that as we attend to social distancing, that we don't actually distance ourselves from the needs of people."

-- Monica Lam (@monicazlam)

