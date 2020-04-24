KQED is a proud member of
Conservative Group Sues to Stop Payments to Undocumented Californians

A conservative legal group is asking the California Supreme Court to block California Governor Gavin Newsom from using state funds to help undocumented immigrants during the coronavirus crisis.

Last week, Newsom announced he would put $75 million into a public-private Disaster Relief Fund to provide one-time grants of $500 to undocumented workers not eligible for unemployment insurance.

But an emergency petition -- filed by Republican party official Harmeet Dhillon and the Center for American Liberty on Wednesday -- claims it's illegal to give unemployment benefits to people who aren't authorized to work. And it questions the legality of distributing public funds through non-profits.

A spokesman for Newsom says the fund is "legally justified and morally necessary."

— Tyche Hendricks (@tychehendricks)

8 In 10 Americans Support COVID-19 Shutdown: Kaiser Health Poll

A majority of Americans — 8 in 10 — say strict shelter-in-place guidelines are worth it, to keep people safe from COVID-19 and control the spread of the virus, according to a new Kaiser Family Foundation tracking poll. The same percentage of around 80% of Americans also say they can follow the restrictions for at least one more month.

Only around 20% of Americans say the broad shelter-in-place measures are an unnecessary burden that is "causing more harm than good," the Kaiser Family Foundation reports.

One-third of respondents say they could obey the restrictions for an additional 6 months. But 14% of Americans in the poll say they can only observe the limitations for less than a month – and 3% say they can't do it at all.

Majorities of all major political groups say they support the stay-at-home orders, although that sentiment is stronger among Democrats (94% approve the idea) and independents (84%) than Republicans (61%), according to the poll.

Public sentiment about the future of the COVID-19 pandemic's toll on the U.S. has shifted markedly in the past few weeks, according to the poll. Only about half of the respondents now say "the worst is yet to come" – compared to 74% who held that opinion in late March.

NPR has the full  story here.

Bay Area Muslims Asked to Observe Ramadan at Home

The Northern Californian Islamic Council (NCIC) is calling on Bay Area Muslims to continue sheltering in place during Ramadan, a month-long observance which begins Thursday night. That means no gatherings at mosques or to break the daily dawn-to-dusk fast.

"This is a matter of life and death," said council chair Dr. Hatem Bazian about the COVID-19 health crisis, in a video conference on Thursday. "We call on our community and the broader society to … put the best interest of our society ahead of any other consideration."

Instead, NCIC, a non-profit that aims to promote coordination among Islamic centers, said it is organizing virtual programs, including virtual iftars — a meal taken after sundown to end the daily fast, and an online interfaith gathering for Shia and Sunni Muslims.

NCIC is also working to address food insecurity in the Muslim community, especially for those who might have relied on getting a daily meal from a mosque, by partnering with food banks and organizing personal deliveries of food.

Bazian said he wants "to make sure that as we attend to social distancing, that we don't actually distance ourselves from the needs of people."

-- Monica Lam (@monicazlam)

Latinos Around the Bay Area Are Disproportionately Affected by COVID-19

Local data from public health departments reveal that Latinos are disproportionately affected by the coronavirus in the Bay Area, mirroring initial nationwide findings that the virus is hitting different racial groups unequally.

For instance, in San Francisco, Latinos account for 15% of the population, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, but comprise 25% of confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to data accessed from the health department on April 22.

In Santa Clara County, Latinos account for 26% of the population, and 36% of confirmed cases; and in Alameda County, 22.5% of the population and 25% of confirmed cases.

Across the country, public health workers, academics and elected officials are starting to take notice of how COVID-19 is impacting people of color at higher rates.

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released nationwide racial demographic data that revealed 38% percent of COVID-19 patients are Latino, even though Latinos make up about 18% of the population of the United States. There was also a stark difference among Black people nationwide, who comprised 29% of COVID-19 patients, but 13% of the national population.

Read KQED's full analysis by Lisa Pickoff-White here.

Newsom Announces Expansion of Student Loan Relief

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday that he had negotiated an agreement with 21 student loan servicers to offer a 90-day forbearance in student loan debt, impacting 1.1 million Californians.

Effective immediately, those loan debt payments will be put on pause with no impact to a borrower's credit rating, no late fees or fines. Companies will also offer support to get new payment plans in place as needed, said Gov. Newsom. He credited Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker with piloting a framework for California's action. Pritzker announced a similar measure earlier this week.

Gov. Newsom also announced that he had signed an executive order barring debt collectors from garnishing coronavirus relief payments for Californians under the federal CARES Act. Under the terms of the legislation, stimulus payments could in principle be vulnerable to that kind of action from creditors.

"Now is not the time to garnish those emergency contribution checks," said Newsom. The executive order is also retroactive, so "if you are a debt collector who garnished those checks, you’ve got to give them back," he added.

The debt collection rule does not apply to Californians who are behind on child or spousal support payments.

--Julia Scott (@juliascribe)

Plunging Tax Revenue Threatens Arts Funding in Oakland

Oakland's hotel tax revenue is expected to fall by $9 million to $18.01 million this fiscal year, part of a potential $80 million budget shortfall over the next 14 months, according to a memo from the city's budget director.

The hotel tax revenue is a key source of arts funding in Oakland, supporting grants for individual artists and operating support for organizations including Oakland Museum of California and the Chabot Space and Science Center.

Roughly a third of the Cultural Funding Program grant-making budget derives from the tax, and Oakland Museum has for the past two years relied on the fund for some $70,000 per month.

“We’re anticipating that goes away completely for the foreseeable future,” Lori Fogarty, director of the museum, said in an interview. “That’s absolutely one of our biggest hits.”

After a decade of modest gains, the budget crisis threatens to plunge public art support to historic lows.

Read the full story from KQED's Sam Lefebvre here.

Gov. Newsom Denounces Suggestion That States Declare Bankruptcy

At the end of his statewide press conference on Thursday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom was asked about Republican Senator Mitch McConnell's suggestion that struggling states ought to declare bankruptcy (which is not possible under current law) instead of continuing to accept aid from the federal government.

McConnell's comments on Wednesday drew criticism from Republican and Democratic state leaders. Gov. Newsom added his voice to the chorus.

"On behalf of tens of thousands of men and women in uniform, our police officers, our firefighters, our sheriffs ... the folks quite literally saving lives - his comments were offensive," said Newsom. "States are laboratories of democracy, cities are labs of innovation. If you care about democracy, if you care about innovation. If you are about states, you care about cities. I hope and expect that he’ll take back his comments."

--Julia Scott (@juliascribe)

