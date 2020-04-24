8 In 10 Americans Support COVID-19 Shutdown: Kaiser Health Poll

A majority of Americans — 8 in 10 — say strict shelter-in-place guidelines are worth it, to keep people safe from COVID-19 and control the spread of the virus, according to a new Kaiser Family Foundation tracking poll. The same percentage of around 80% of Americans also say they can follow the restrictions for at least one more month.

Only around 20% of Americans say the broad shelter-in-place measures are an unnecessary burden that is "causing more harm than good," the Kaiser Family Foundation reports.

One-third of respondents say they could obey the restrictions for an additional 6 months. But 14% of Americans in the poll say they can only observe the limitations for less than a month – and 3% say they can't do it at all.

Majorities of all major political groups say they support the stay-at-home orders, although that sentiment is stronger among Democrats (94% approve the idea) and independents (84%) than Republicans (61%), according to the poll.

Public sentiment about the future of the COVID-19 pandemic's toll on the U.S. has shifted markedly in the past few weeks, according to the poll. Only about half of the respondents now say "the worst is yet to come" – compared to 74% who held that opinion in late March.

