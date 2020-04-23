Latinos Around the Bay Area Are Disproportionately Affected by COVID-19

Local data from public health departments reveal that Latinos are disproportionately affected by the coronavirus in the Bay Area, mirroring initial nationwide findings that the virus is hitting different racial groups unequally.
For instance, in San Francisco, Latinos account for 15% of the population, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, but comprise 25% of confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to data accessed from the health department on April 22.
In Santa Clara County, Latinos account for 26% of the population, and 36% of confirmed cases; and in Alameda County, 22.5% of the population and 25% of confirmed cases.
Across the country, public health workers, academics and elected officials are starting to take notice of how COVID-19 is impacting people of color at higher rates.
Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released nationwide racial demographic data that revealed 38% percent of COVID-19 patients are Latino, even though Latinos make up about 18% of the population of the United States. There was also a stark difference among Black people nationwide, who comprised 29% of COVID-19 patients, but 13% of the national population.