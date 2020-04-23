KQED is a proud member of
Gov. Newsom Denounces Suggestion That States Declare Bankruptcy

At the end of his statewide press conference on Thursday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom was asked about Republican Senator Mitch McConnell's suggestion that struggling states ought to declare bankruptcy (which is not possible under current law) instead of continuing to accept aid from the federal government.

McConnell's comments on Wednesday drew criticism from Republican and Democratic state leaders. Gov. Newsom added his voice to the chorus.

"On behalf of tens of thousands of men and women in uniform, our police officers, our firefighters, our sheriffs ... the folks quite literally saving lives - his comments were offensive," said Newsom. "States are laboratories of democracy, cities are labs of innovation. If you care about democracy, if you care about innovation. If you are about states, you care about cities. I hope and expect that he’ll take back his comments."

--Julia Scott (@juliascribe)

Latinos Around the Bay Area Are Disproportionately Affected by COVID-19

Local data from public health departments reveal that Latinos are disproportionately affected by the coronavirus in the Bay Area, mirroring initial nationwide findings that the virus is hitting different racial groups unequally.

For instance, in San Francisco, Latinos account for 15% of the population, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, but comprise 25% of confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to data accessed from the health department on April 22.

In Santa Clara County, Latinos account for 26% of the population, and 36% of confirmed cases; and in Alameda County, 22.5% of the population and 25% of confirmed cases.

Across the country, public health workers, academics and elected officials are starting to take notice of how COVID-19 is impacting people of color at higher rates.

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released nationwide racial demographic data that revealed 38% percent of COVID-19 patients are Latino, even though Latinos make up about 18% of the population of the United States. There was also a stark difference among Black people nationwide, who comprised 29% of COVID-19 patients, but 13% of the national population.

Read KQED's full analysis by Lisa Pickoff-White here.

Newsom Announces Expansion of Student Loan Relief

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday that he had negotiated an agreement with 21 student loan servicers to offer a 90-day forbearance in student loan debt, impacting 1.1 million Californians.

Effective immediately, those loan debt payments will be put on pause with no impact to a borrower's credit rating, no late fees or fines. Companies will also offer support to get new payment plans in place as needed, said Gov. Newsom. He credited Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker with piloting a framework for California's action. Pritzker announced a similar measure earlier this week.

Gov. Newsom also announced that he had signed an executive order barring debt collectors from garnishing coronavirus relief payments for Californians under the federal CARES Act. Under the terms of the legislation, stimulus payments could in principle be vulnerable to that kind of action from creditors.

"Now is not the time to garnish those emergency contribution checks," said Newsom. The executive order is also retroactive, so "if you are a debt collector who garnished those checks, you’ve got to give them back," he added.

The debt collection rule does not apply to Californians who are behind on child or spousal support payments.

--Julia Scott (@juliascribe)

Plunging Tax Revenue Threatens Arts Funding in Oakland

Oakland's hotel tax revenue is expected to fall by $9 million to $18.01 million this fiscal year, part of a potential $80 million budget shortfall over the next 14 months, according to a memo from the city's budget director.

The hotel tax revenue is a key source of arts funding in Oakland, supporting grants for individual artists and operating support for organizations including Oakland Museum of California and the Chabot Space and Science Center.

Roughly a third of the Cultural Funding Program grant-making budget derives from the tax, and Oakland Museum has for the past two years relied on the fund for some $70,000 per month.

“We’re anticipating that goes away completely for the foreseeable future,” Lori Fogarty, director of the museum, said in an interview. “That’s absolutely one of our biggest hits.”

After a decade of modest gains, the budget crisis threatens to plunge public art support to historic lows.

Read the full story from KQED's Sam Lefebvre here.

Four Die at S.F. Nursing Home Hit With Cluster of Coronavirus Cases

Four people have died at Central Gardens Convalescent Hospital, a senior nursing facility that’s been battling one of the worst COVID-19 outbreaks in the Bay Area, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

All four were over the age of 80, according to city supervisor Dean Preston, who represents the district where the nursing home is located.

San Francisco's Department of Public Health confirmed the deaths. The people who died were not identified.

At least 67 people at Central Gardens — 39 residents and 28 staff members — have tested positive for coronavirus. Most showed mild, moderate or no symptoms, facility spokesman Daniel Kramer told The Chronicle earlier this week.

Read The Chronicle’s full story.

— Monica Lam (@monicazlam)

California Unemployment Claims Soar to 3.3 Million

More than 533,000 Californians filed for unemployment benefits last week, according to today’s U.S. Department of Labor report, bringing the total number of unemployment claims statewide since shelter-in-place began to over 3.3 million.

Nationally, jobless claims filed over the past five weeks now total over 26 million. That's more than all the jobs added in the past 10 years since the Great Recession, NPR reported.

Still, the pace of job losses is slowing: Last week was the third consecutive week of declines both in California and nationally.

— Monica Lam (@monicazlam)

Attorneys General: Stop Discriminating Against Gay Male Blood Donors

Attorneys general from 20 states sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Wednesday calling on the agency to further ease rules on gay and bisexual men donating blood.

"The discriminatory restrictions against blood donations by healthy gay and bisexual Americans have persisted for far too long," they write.

Those restrictions began in the early days of the AIDS epidemic. In 1983, the FDA banned gay and bisexual men from ever being eligible to donate blood to protect people receiving blood transfusions from the possibility of getting infected with HIV.

In 2015, that lifetime ban was replaced by a waiting period — men who have sex with men could donate blood if they had not had sex in the last twelve months.

With the nation's blood supply in shortage due to the social distancing measures in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus, that deferral period was just shortened to three months.

But the attorneys general — all Democrats, from California, Michigan, Virginia and nine other states — argue that the shorter wait doesn't go far enough. Targeting gay and bisexual men is discriminatory, they say. Instead, blood donors should be screened based on risky behavior, as it is in other countries.

"The revised guidance still precludes many LGBTQ Americans from fully contributing to the blood shortages while still requiring a waiting period for healthy individuals," they write.

Another problem they cite: The new three-month waiting period prevents gay and bisexual men who have recovered from COVID-19 from donating plasma to treat others who are infected with the coronavirus. Preliminary studies suggest the treatment can improve recovery from COVID-19.

— Selena Simmons-Duffin, NPR

