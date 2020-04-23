KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.

Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus Live Updates

20 attorneys general want rules on gay men blood donors easedAs Bay Area refineries scale back, 1,000 workers have lost jobsUCSF trial will test common anti-inflammatory's effects on COVID-19California will train an 'army' of contact tracersSan Francisco expands free testing for workers and residents Hospitals can resume scheduling essential surgeriesStudy says adding a nylon stocking layer could boost protection from cloth masks
More timeline

Bay Area Refineries Have Dismissed More Than 1,000 Workers: Unions

With demand for gasoline plunging and global oil markets in turmoil, more than 1,000 electricians, pipefitters and other skilled workers have been let go from projects at Bay Area refineries.

The workers have been sent home as the refinery operators halt or slow down activity at their facilities due to fallout from the coronavirus crisis.

The refineries hire skilled workers on contract for both major maintenance and capital improvement projects, many of which are now on hold. Oil companies might hire several hundred workers for turnaround projects, where they take a major piece of equipment offline to clean and repair it. Much of that work has been put delayed for now, Whitney said.

Timothy Jefferies, business manager for the Boilermakers Union Local 549, said between 85% and 90% of the unit's 850 members are out of work, mostly because of the refinery slowdown.

Tom Hansen, the president of Local 302 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers said about 150 of its members were in a similar situation.

The suspension of work is a direct result of the plummeting demand for gasoline and oil statewide. According to the California Energy Commission, demand for gasoline has declined 44 percent since mid-February, while demand for jet fuel has declined 63 percent. Diesel has taken less of a hit because trucks are still on the road.

Marathon Petroleum announced plans last week to indefinitely idle its Martinez refinery on April 27.

Chevron has said it’s making adjustments to operational plans at refineries due to lower demand. But it has not specified what changes they are making at the Richmond refinery, or if any contracted workers have been let go.

Phillips 66 announced last month it was reducing all of its refineries, including its facility in Rodeo, to minimum production levels. Valero, which operates a refinery in Benicia, has cut its production by at least 15%.

Read the full story from KQED's Nina Sparling here.

20 attorneys general want rules on gay men blood donors easedAs Bay Area refineries scale back, 1,000 workers have lost jobsUCSF trial will test common anti-inflammatory's effects on COVID-19California will train an 'army' of contact tracersSan Francisco expands free testing for workers and residents Hospitals can resume scheduling essential surgeriesStudy says adding a nylon stocking layer could boost protection from cloth masks
More timeline

Attorneys General: Stop Discriminating Against Gay Male Blood Donors

Attorneys general from 20 states sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Wednesday calling on the agency to further ease rules on gay and bisexual men donating blood.

"The discriminatory restrictions against blood donations by healthy gay and bisexual Americans have persisted for far too long," they write.

Those restrictions began in the early days of the AIDS epidemic. In 1983, the FDA banned gay and bisexual men from ever being eligible to donate blood to protect people receiving blood transfusions from the possibility of getting infected with HIV.

In 2015, that lifetime ban was replaced by a waiting period — men who have sex with men could donate blood if they had not had sex in the last twelve months.

With the nation's blood supply in shortage due to the social distancing measures in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus, that deferral period was just shortened to three months.

Sponsored

But the attorneys general — all Democrats, from California, Michigan, Virginia and nine other states — argue that the shorter wait doesn't go far enough. Targeting gay and bisexual men is discriminatory, they say. Instead, blood donors should be screened based on risky behavior, as it is in other countries.

"The revised guidance still precludes many LGBTQ Americans from fully contributing to the blood shortages while still requiring a waiting period for healthy individuals," they write.

Another problem they cite: The new three-month waiting period prevents gay and bisexual men who have recovered from COVID-19 from donating plasma to treat others who are infected with the coronavirus. Preliminary studies suggest the treatment can improve recovery from COVID-19.

— Selena Simmons-Duffin, NPR

Top of timeline ↑

UCSF Trial Will Test Common Anti-Inflammatory's Effects On COVID-19

University of California San Francisco is enrolling patients in a study to test whether a common anti-inflammatory drug could be used to manage COVID-19 symptoms — before they become fatal.

COVID-19 can trigger an inflammatory response, called a cytokine storm, where the immune system attacks the body instead of just the virus, causing organ failure.

"By the time an individual makes it to the hospital, their cytokine storm is already well advanced and the cat is out of the bag, so to speak," said UCSF professor Dr. Priscilla Hsue, one of the study's principal investigators. "The thought is that if we intervene earlier with an anti-inflammatory agent, can we prevent individuals from even needing to go to the hospital?"

The drug colchicine, which is commonly used to treat joint conditions like gout, will be mailed directly to participants with no contact required, Hsue said.

UCSF and New York University School of Medicine will serve as the first two U.S. clinical sites for this trial, which is led by the Montreal Heart Institute.

The randomized, double-blind placebo-controlled trial aims to enroll 6,000 newly diagnosed patients over age 40 and with at least one additional risk factor for serious COVID-19 complications, such as chronic pulmonary disease, heart disease, or age greater than 70 years, according to the UCSF news service. Thirty days after enrollment, the study will assess whether colchicine treatment reduces rates of hospitalization or death from the disease.

Patients can learn about the trial and, if eligible, enroll by calling (877) 536-6837. You can read more about the trial design here.

— Peter Arcuni (@peterarcuni) and Monica Lam (@monicazlam)

Top of timeline ↑

California Will Train An 'Army' of Contact Tracers

California public health officials and hospitals are preparing to train what Gov. Gavin Newsom called an "army" of 10,000 "contact tracers," he announced at a press conference on Wednesday. They will play a vital role after the state is reopened in identifying, and following, any future coronavirus outbreaks.

That's a major lift, albeit one health officials say is necessary. On April 10 — a mere two weeks ago — the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials sent a letter to Congress saying there are 2,200 contact tracers across the entire U.S.

After an individual tests positive for COVID-19, contact tracers perform the labor-intensive work of calling all of the person’s friends, co-workers, relatives or even servers they may have interacted with at a restaurant to see if they are sick and recommend testing.

Public health officials say a larger, trained network of contact tracers will be absolutely vital after the statewide stay-at-home order is lifted. Without a vaccine or reliable therapy, officials say, the risk of a "second wave" of coronavirus infections remains a grave threat.

--Kevin Stark (@starkkev)

Sponsored

Top of timeline ↑

San Francisco Expands Free Testing For Workers and Residents

San Francisco Mayor London Breed has made coronavirus testing more widely available to thousands of local residents and workers.

At a press conference on Wednesday, she teamed up with Public Health Director Dr. Grant Colfax to announce that a city-run test site on Piers 30-32 will now be open to all essential workers who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, as well as any resident who has no access to testing elsewhere.

"Your immigration status or lack of insurance: nothing should be a barrier to you getting tested," said Mayor Breed. She added that the category of essential workers "Does not only mean people who work in the health care industry or in public safety -- it also means our grocery store clerks, our janitors."

San Francisco has made testing available to city-employed workers for several weeks. A growing number of community clinics have also been opening to neighborhood residents who require testing. There are 26 testing sites open across the city, according to Dr. Colfax. But testing supplies remain scarce, and not everyone who requests a test can get one.

"My vision is that everyone in San Francisco has universal access to testing," he said on Wednesday. "Today, anyone with any symptom consistent with COVID-19, or anyone in close contact with a COVID-19 case, even if they do not have symptoms, will be eligible for testing."

According to city officials, symptoms of COVID-19 are defined as fever, unexplained cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, chills, headache, body aches, fatigue, diarrhea, runny nose, congestion, and loss of sense of smell or taste.

Call 311 to be screened for testing.

--Julia Scott (@juliascribe)

Top of timeline ↑

Hospitals Can Resume Scheduling Essential Surgeries

In a modest move to relax statewide shelter-in-place orders, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday that hospitals can resume scheduling essential surgeries.

He defined essential surgeries as scheduled surgeries that are needed for serious health problems, like heart valve repairs.

"These are not surgeries that are cosmetic," Newsom said. "These are important medical procedures that, if not attended to, become crises, and ultimately burden the rest of the healthcare system."

The governor said his decision was based upon an assessment of the ability of the hospital and health systems to handle surges.

"California has been hard at work to build up sufficient surge capacity to handle an increase in hospitalizations. Because of this progress, we are encouraging hospitals and health care systems to begin to reintroduce medical care delayed due to #COVID19," Newsom's office tweeted.

The governor also said he has directed the Santa Clara county coroner's office to review autopsy records as far back as December to determine whether there were earlier deaths related to COVID-19. This comes on the heels of a report Tuesday that the first known coronavirus deaths in the U.S. occurred on Feb. 6 in Santa Clara County, several weeks earlier than first thought.

— Monica Lam (@monicazlam)

Top of timeline ↑

Adding a Nylon Stocking Layer Could Boost Protection From Cloth Masks: Study

Researchers at Northeastern University have found that adding an outer layer made from nylon stockings to a homemade face covering can boost its ability to filter out small particles in the air by creating a tighter seal between the mask and the wearer's face. In some cases, that extra nylon layer helped homemade cloth masks match or exceed the filtering capability of medical-grade surgical masks.

"It really improved the performance of all of the masks, and it brought several of them up and over the baseline mask we were using, which was a 3M surgical type mask," says Loretta Fernandez, an assistant professor of civil and environmental engineering at Northeastern University, one of the scientists who conducted the research.

Researcher Loretta Fernandez of Northeastern University wears a homemade face mask without and with an extra outer layer made from nylon stockings (right). The added nylon outer layer significantly boosted masks' ability to filter out small particles, her research found.

Even the surgical mask performed better in their study: Testing showed it went from blocking out 75% of small particles to 90% with the addition of a pantyhose overlayer. An N95 respirator, by comparison, is designed to block out at least 95 percent of small particles when worn properly.

"Adding a layer that keeps the mask tight to the face is going to improve the function of any of these masks," Fernandez explains, "because how well they protect us is not only a matter of what material we're using to do the filtering but also how well [the mask] seals to the face, so that we're trying to avoid air making it around the mask into our breathing zone." The pantyhose layer, she says, helps creates a tighter seal around the face to reduce how much air leaks around loose edges — similar to the seal on an N95 respirator.

The research has not yet been peer-reviewed, but it was posted Wednesday on the scientific preprint site medRxiv and on the university's website in the interest of sharing information quickly. Scientists who reviewed the study at NPR's request praised it as vitally needed work.

Read the full story on NPR's Goats and Soda blog.

--Julia Scott (@juliascribe)

Top of timeline ↑