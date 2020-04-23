University of California San Francisco is enrolling patients in a study to test whether a common anti-inflammatory drug could be used to manage COVID-19 symptoms — before they become fatal.

COVID-19 can trigger an inflammatory response, called a cytokine storm, where the immune system attacks the body instead of just the virus, causing organ failure.

"By the time an individual makes it to the hospital, their cytokine storm is already well advanced and the cat is out of the bag, so to speak," said UCSF professor Dr. Priscilla Hsue, one of the study's principal investigators. "The thought is that if we intervene earlier with an anti-inflammatory agent, can we prevent individuals from even needing to go to the hospital?"

The drug colchicine, which is commonly used to treat joint conditions like gout, will be mailed directly to participants with no contact required, Hsue said.

UCSF and New York University School of Medicine will serve as the first two U.S. clinical sites for this trial, which is led by the Montreal Heart Institute.

The randomized, double-blind placebo-controlled trial aims to enroll 6,000 newly diagnosed patients over age 40 and with at least one additional risk factor for serious COVID-19 complications, such as chronic pulmonary disease, heart disease, or age greater than 70 years, according to the UCSF news service. Thirty days after enrollment, the study will assess whether colchicine treatment reduces rates of hospitalization or death from the disease.

Patients can learn about the trial and, if eligible, enroll by calling (877) 536-6837. You can read more about the trial design here.

— Peter Arcuni (@peterarcuni) and Monica Lam (@monicazlam)