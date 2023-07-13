You know that feeling you get every time a Fox News presenter uses the word “woke”? That full-body cringe? You probably also experience it every time your dad says “on fleek” or your aunt talks about getting a “glow up.” And I’m fairly certain everyone who watched the Ticketmaster Senate hearing last January knows exactly what I’m talking about. (Thanks for all the forced Taylor Swift references, politicians!)

It’s become virtually impossible to avoid these kinds of pandering pop culture references and cringeworthy puns, even in what should be the dullest corners of the internet. There have lately been some major offenders! Let us now collectively point in their direction and judge them.

The FBI Wants You to ‘Speak Now’

Let’s take a moment to think this one through, because honestly, it boggles the mind on multiple levels.

Three days after Taylor Swift released her much-hyped Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) album, someone at the actual Federal Bureau of Investigation noticed, had an incredibly misguided ‘ah-ha’ moment, then came up with … this.