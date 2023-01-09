Fake Fruit: No Mutuas

The Sunday Music Drop is a weekly radio series hosted by the KQED weekend news team. In each segment, we feature a song from a local musician or band with an upcoming show and hear about what inspires their music.

Hannah D’Amato is the lead singer and guitarist for Fake Fruit, an Oakland-based band. The band was originally formed in 2016 in New York and the music has been described as post-punk with lyrics protesting frustrations in life, from social structures to unsatisfying relationships.

"No Mutuas" is the lead single off Fake Fruit's first record.

"This song is kind of a critique on the cool guy complex, which is when somebody just can't be nice to you at the gate and they kind of need you to be christened as cool," said D'Amato.

The band’s members also include Alex Post, Miles McDermid, and Dylan Allard.

Fake Fruit will be performing at The Great American Music Hall in San Francisco on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2022.