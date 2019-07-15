







The signature crunchy, crackly topping of a Dutch Crunch roll is the result of a special paste that’s applied to rolled dough while it rises. The topping ingredients are rice flour, water, sugar, yeast, oil and salt. All of those things get mixed together and then sit for a few minutes to let the yeast develop.

Meanwhile, the dough is poured into a large machine that portions out roll-sized pieces and rolls them along a conveyor line to the waiting hands of a bakery employee. They get a final hand-shaping before pastry bags are used to apply the topping mixture to each roll.

Once they’re fully risen, they’ll go into the oven and emerge like beautiful crackly phoenixes from the fire.

Is it Dutch?

It seems to be. The earliest mention of a bread with a crispy, rice flour topping comes from the Netherlands in the early part of the 20th century. Over there they call it Tiger Bread (in Dutch: Tijgerbrood), which is a nod to the sort of stripy topping pattern. It can still be found there under that name and in some other countries, including the United Kingdom, where it is widely available in sliced loaf, roll and large loaf forms.

In 2012, the grocery chain Sainsbury’s renamed their version “giraffe bread” at the suggestion of a 3-year-old girl who astutely pointed out the much closer resemblance in pattern to the long-necked ungulate.

How did it get here?

It’s difficult to trace Dutch Crunch’s emergence in the United States, but it was first mentioned in newspapers from Eugene, Oregon, in the 1930s. In 1941, we get the first clear reference to what makes the bread special — the topping — in some enticing ads. Eventually the bread makes it way to California and the Bay Area, but the recipe changes. Instead of the rice flour topping giving Dutch Crunch its crunch, local bakers use sesame seeds, possibly in an effort to differentiate the California recipe from the Oregon version. However, by the 1970s the rice topping recipe becomes the dominant form in the Bay Area, and it really takes off from there.

Why can’t you find it other places?

It’s not impossible to find it outside the Bay Area, but it’s very uncommon. (Just ask your relatives from exotic locations as close as Southern California and as far away as Pennsylvania. There’s no explanation why the secret of Dutch Crunch’s deliciousness hasn’t gotten out and gone viral. Some similar forms of bread are commercially available around the country, and a small number of sandwich shops appear to offer it as an option in Portland, but it appears most frequently in sandwich shops in the Bay Area. Maybe it’s better that way.